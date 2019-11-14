(CBSSPORTS) What the NFL is conducting Saturday at the Atlanta Falcons facility is without precedent. Colin Kaepernick, who was given no notice and hours to agree to terms, will work out this weekend for representatives from an undetermined number of NFL teams in a private event funded and arranged by the league.
By now, even non-football fans know Kaepernick’s story and that he has been out of the league since the end of the 2016 season. Some consider this to be Kaepernick’s best chance to get another shot in the NFL. Others, like his friend Eric Reid of the Carolina Panthers, have labeled this a “PR stunt” by the league.
This weekend’s workout offers a set of unique challenges for Kaepernick and teams who wish to attend. Though it’s being styled as pro day for the veteran quarterback, the inherent differences in an event planned months in advance and done in a similar fashion across every school in the nation and this Kaepernick workout can’t be ignored.
What NFL teams will be in attendance?
Although not every NFL team who will be in attendance has been publicly reported just yet, there have been several reports that have already surfaced regarding which teams will be there. The Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Washington Redskins will all reportedly be in attendance. For more information on which teams will be there, you can find it here.
