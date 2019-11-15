Filed Under:California Unemployment Rate, jobs

SACRAMENTO (AP) – California’s unemployment rate fell to a new record low of 3.9% in October.

The California Employment Development Department says the state added 23,600 nonfarm payroll jobs during the month.

The previous record low was 4% set in September.

The department says October’s gains extend California’s record jobs expansion to 116 months.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

