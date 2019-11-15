Comments
SACRAMENTO (AP) – California’s unemployment rate fell to a new record low of 3.9% in October.
The California Employment Development Department says the state added 23,600 nonfarm payroll jobs during the month.
California set a few records today:
📉3.9% record low unemployment rate
📈116 months of record job expansion
Proud of this incredible state. We’ll continue investing in our workforce to ensure Californians have quality, good paying jobs.
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 15, 2019
The previous record low was 4% set in September.
The department says October’s gains extend California’s record jobs expansion to 116 months.
