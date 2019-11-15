ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Chevys Fresh Mex was cleared to reopen after closing down Thursday due to a health inspection.
Sacramento County food inspection officials said the restaurant will reopen after an exterminator was brought in to clean the place and a re-inspection was performed.
The initial inspection results showed the restaurant violated multiple sections of Article 6 surrounding vermin and animal contamination.
Vermin refers to rodents — such as rats or mice — cockroaches or flies.
The report stated that “one nymph and one adult German cockroach were observed on the wall behind the dish machine in the bar area.”
The re-inspection report said that two dead nymphs were located in the same area, removed and disposed of. No other similar activity was found, which led to the restaurant being approved for reopening.