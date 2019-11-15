



— Gang members convicted of a premeditated Del Paso Heights attempted murder were sentenced Friday, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Lonnie Kilgore, Elton Ackerson, Dereck GI and Malik Green-Geiger were found guilty on August 19 of the premeditated attempted murder of a rival gang member in October 2016.

Kilgor was sentenced to 56 years and 4 months to life. Ackerson was sentenced to 53 years and 4 months to life. GI was sentenced to 39 years to life in prison.

Green-Geiger was previously sentenced to 44 years to life.

In October 2016, the group drove into Del Paso Heights with the intention of killing a rival gang member, prosecutors said.

The group located the victim in his car and followed him until he got out, the D.A.’s office said. Two victims then fired shots at the victim, striking him once. Officials said bullets also struck a parked car and a school nearby where classes were in session.

Following the shooting, the group then went to Green-Geiger’s apartment, prosecutors said.

Ackerson, Kilgor, and GI were all targets of a 2016 wiretap operation from the Sacramento Police Department and Department of Justice, county officials said.

On the following November 20, a phone call to GI led officers to the location of one of the guns used in the shooting. The second gun involved was located during a search warrant at Ackerson’s home, the D.A.’s office said.

Officials said Ackerson, Green-Geiger and Kilgore were each previously convicted of strike offenses, which led to heightened sentences in the shooting.

The D.A.’s office said Ackerson was convicted in 2009 of robbery, Green-Geiger was convicted of assault with a firearm in 2010, and Kilgore of a first-degree residential burglary in 2012.