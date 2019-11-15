



MANTECA (CBS13) — Three top Manteca city officials were placed on leave, including the city’s top cop. The mysterious change ups have residents talking.

“We’ve been here for so long and we don’t even know what’s going on in our own town,” a resident said.

People who live in Manteca want answers after the city’s finance director, city manager and police chief were suddenly put on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

The city isn’t officially saying why, but Mayor Ben Cantu added on social media that the investigations surround personnel complaints.

CBS13 went to city officials looking for answers but were directed to the acting city manager who isn’t talking on camera. We have learned the city has hired Municipal Resources Group (RCP) out of Danville, CA to handle the investigations of the finance director and city manager.

We were told, the city is also in the process of hiring an investigator for the police chief investigation. We attempted to speak with Jeri Tejeda, the finance director who was put on administrative leave in September, but no one answered the door.

We also made calls to city manager Tim Ogden, who’s also on leave, but the numbers we found were no longer in service. As for the police chief on leave, we were directed to the city manager.

Someone who would talk was the former Manteca City Mayor Steve DeBrum, who is concerned about the departures. Others want to know what’s happening as well.

“We would like to know what more is going on because we live here,” a resident said.