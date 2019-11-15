



CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — A mother is pleading for justice after a violent crash killed her daughter on Thursday.

Chardae Murphy says she was run off the road early Thursday. She is begging for the community’s help, to be a witness to the crash.

From her hospital bed, on oxygen, Murphy remembers the moment she learned her daughter, Jer’Liyah Stevenson, had died after the crash.

“My heart fell out of my chest,” she said. “That’s my best friend,” she said.

Watch Below — Chardae Murphy speaks about the crash and her daughter, Jer’Liyah

The impact tore Murphy’s car in two and the pink booster seat Jer’Liyah was riding in couldn’t save her life.

There are no traffic or Ring cameras on the few block radius around the crash site.

Officer Greg Zumstein with California Highway Patrol says, “Without any sort of independent video, we are reliant on witness statements or involved party statements.”

CHP is now asking for the community to act as their eyes in the moments leading up to the crash. But, Murphy says she remembers every detail before her car hit the tree on Winding Way.

“I know exactly what happened and what kind of car this man was driving,” he said.

The car matching Murphy’s description, a green-colored Jeep was identified by family at John Barrett Middle School Thursday. Family confronted the driver, a fight broke out and the school was put on lockdown. But now CHP is saying they spoke with that driver and have no evidence to connect that car to the crash.

“Right now we’re not able to determine that that driver was involved at all,” said Zumstein.

Murphy says she needs answers. She’s asking anyone who saw what happened to come forward, leading up to the crash. She says this would bring her family closure.

“This man took my baby’s life. If anybody has a heart, please do that because she’s no longer here,” she said.

If you did see anything or know a car that matches the description of the one Murphy says is involved, you’re asked to call CHP.