SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — YouTube sensation Jojo Siwa is coming to the Golden 1 Center as part of Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour next year.
Siwa is kicking off the 148-show tour next March and stopping in Sacramento on March 25.
A special “Siwanatorz” pre-sale starts on Monday, Nov. 18 at noon, and an American Express pre-sale on Tuesday at noon. Tickets will be on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 22 at noon.
A dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to Dancers Against Cancer.