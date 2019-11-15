Comments
SANTA CRUZ (KPIX) — The Santa Cruz City Council is moving forward with plans to decriminalize the use of psychedelic mushrooms and voted unanimously to advance the proposal to the Public Safety Committee for further review.
The resolution, sponsored by vice mayor Justin Cummings, proposes “that the investigation and arrest of individuals involved with the adult possession, use, or cultivation of psychoactive plants and fungi listed on the Federal Schedule 1 list for personal adult use and clinical research be among the lowest priorities for the city of Santa Cruz.”
Read more at CBSSanFrancisco.com.