



TAHOE (CBS13) — Snow is big business for the Tahoe Resorts and they bank on this time of year.

Typically the season starts out dry and this year is one of the earliest opening days on record. That’s why having a backup plan is essential.

Kangaroo Trail has three feet of snow at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, even though a snowstorm has yet to hit the area. Making snow magic starts more than a month in advance.

“Our snowmakers are on every night monitoring, and whenever there is an ability to make snow we are definitely making it,” said Alex Spychalsky who works with the resort.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows spent more than $9 million this past decade on snow-making. Last year, Mother Nature cooperated for opening day, but that’s not the case this year.

It’s not surprising since it’s one of the earliest opening days in the last 20 years, according to Squaw Meteorologist Bryan Allegretto. It’s his job to keep track of it all.

“We are in a dry pattern the last few weeks. We got snow in September, now we’re in a dry pattern, but that’s not uncommon for November,” said Allegretto.

The resorts are banking on big storms from January through March to make up the difference.

“Last year all that snow in February, it was cold and it just stuck and it sat, and we actually got some snow in May as well, so they were able to get a huge base. A lot of the ski resorts up here had over 100-inch bases,” He said.

For now, early birds are happy to beat the crowds, especially with wee ones. Scott Ehlert had his two boys ages 4 and 3.

“This is our third year in a row turning out as a family,” he said.

Lyv Faucett, who moved here from Salt Lake City to work at a ski resort, smiled as she came off the slope. “It’s fun. First day on the mountain. I’m excited to be here and spend the season here.”