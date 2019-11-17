  • CBS13On Air

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Sacramento Metro Fire is battling an apartment fire in Citrus Heights Sunday night.

The fire is burning at an apartment complex on Auburn Boulevard near Sycamore Drive.

Fire officials said at least one person is being treated for injuries.

Citrus Heights police have issued a road closure on the number two lane along Auburn Boulevard at Sycamore Drive. Sycamore is closed in both directions in the area.

It is unknown what sparked this fire.

More details to follow.

