FRESNO (CBS13) — At least 10 people were shot and 4 dead after a Fresno shooting on Sunday night.
Police said the shooting happened at around 6 p.m. in the area of Peach and Olive avenues.
Several people were found dead in the backyard where people gathered to watch a Sunday night football game.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
