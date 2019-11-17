Filed Under:fresno news


FRESNO (CBS13) — At least 10 people were shot and 4 dead after a Fresno shooting on Sunday night.

Police said the shooting happened at around 6 p.m. in the area of Peach and Olive avenues.

Several people were found dead in the backyard where people gathered to watch a Sunday night football game.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Read more on this story with our affiliate Your Central Valley.

