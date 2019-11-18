EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing more than $200,000 from Red Hawk Casino in Placerville through an embezzlement scheme, according to Attorney General Xavier Becerra.
Becerra said Luc Mooc and Prak Pich were arrested in connection to the scheme. Pich, a floor manager at the casino, allegedly gave credit lines to Mooc, a casino patron, and then falsified documents to make it seem like the credit was paid back.
Pich and Mooc allegedly planned to steal the funds from the loans, which ranged from $12,000 to $14,000 at a time.
Becerra said the suspects’ alleged actions were investigated by the California Department of Justice’s Bureau of Gambling Control and surveillance staff at the casino.
The suspects were booked at the El Dorado County jail with $200,000 bail. They were arraigned Monday.