



(CBS) — Americans were flooded with a record 5.7 billion robocalls last month — more than 17 per person in October — even as federal regulators try to crack down on the onslaught of prerecorded messages.

The all-time monthly high not only represents a 25% jump from the month prior, but puts the U.S. on track for a blockbuster year in robocalls, according to a report from robocall-blocking app YouMail. With 49 billion robocalls tracked thus far this year, Americans have already received more robocalls than all of last year.

“October’s record robocall volume reminds us there’s a long way to go before the robocall problem is solved,” Alex Quilici, YouMail CEO, said in a statement. “It’s hard to imagine, but we are still on pace to wind up with nearly 60 billion calls to U.S. consumers this year.”

Some robocalls are benign, even if they are annoying. But the report found scams alone counted for 47% of all robocalls last month, or nearly 2.7 billion calls. The robocalls sought payments or sensitive personal information on purported late medical bills, expired warranties, suspicious Social Security activity, high interest rates, student loan bills and either scare-mongering scenarios.

