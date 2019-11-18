



NEWMAN (CBS13) — It can be considered a house of horror: eight children and a 72-year-old veteran were found living in filth, surrounded by human feces in Stanislaus County.

Five adults inside the house were arrested as law enforcement rescued the nine victims on Nov. 9. Victoria Davis, 58, Ronny Soares, 46, Johnny Davis, 39, Teddy Davis, 40, and Holly Davis, 36, were arrested on suspicion of child and elder abuse.

Some Newman neighbors can’t believe what was going on at the house of horrors on their street.

“It’s awful, it just makes you want to cry. It’s bad, it’s just awful to know that the kids were living there in horrible conditions,” says Daliana Snowdall, a Newman Neighbor.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies found mounds of garbage and human feces inside the filthy home. The sheriff’s office said they observed eight children between the ages of three months and 16 years covered in filth and feces, both wet and dry. One kid was seen eating ice cream covered in flies, officials said. Wet and dry feces was also discovered ground into a bed the kids were sleeping on.

“This was disgusting, a horrible find for us when deputies walked in the door,” Sgt. Josh Clayton said. “The smell was unreal and unbearable.”

Stanislaus deputies said the kids’ playroom had a water hose on the floor next to “numerous electrical cords that were supplying water and electricity to different parts of the house.”

Trash, moldy food and several used diapers were located around the home.

Stanislaus deputies made the discovery after a compliance check on 38-year-old Johnny Davis. He, along with four other adults, was taken into custody on potential endangerment charges. They have all bailed out and are now back home.

CBS13 attempted to speak with those inside the home Monday, but they would not comment on the story.

Now county officials are working with the adults of the home to clean it up. Officials say the children that were inside the home could return home if CPS determines the parents corrected the problem.

As for now, the child and senior endangerment charges are still pending. The five people arrested are expected back in court in December.