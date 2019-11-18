Comments
ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Officers in Elk Grove say they arrested a 17-year-old boy who was out riding a bicycle with a loaded gun on him.
The arrest happened around 9:45 p.m. Friday near Auto City and Auto Passage drives.
Elk Grove police say officers stopped the teen for riding a bicycle without proper lighting. Officers soon found out that the boy was a 17-year-old Sacramento resident who was on probation.
Officers searched the teen and found he had a concealed loaded handgun.
The teen was arrested and later booked into juvenile hall.
Elk Grove police say these kinds of incidents are a good reminder that not all traffic stops are routine.