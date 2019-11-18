Comments
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento River Cats have released their full schedule for the upcoming 2020 season.
It will be the River Cats’ first season at the newly-renamed Sutter Health Park.
Games of note include a preseason match against the San Francisco Giants (of which the River Cats are a Triple-A affiliate) on March 22.
Opening Day will be spent on the road against the Reno Aces on April 9. Fans will have to wait until April 14 for the home opener at Sutter Health Park, where the River Cats will take on the Tacoma Rainiers.
A total of 23 fireworks shows are also planned for the 2020 season, 13 on Orange Friday and 10 others on Saturday.
The full schedule can be found on Rivercats.com.