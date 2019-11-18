



ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A picture may say a thousand words but the photos of security camera footage from a home in Rocklin have sparked a thousand questions.

CBS13 has decided to blur the faces of the individuals in these photos since Rocklin Police say no police report has been filed in the following incident. Realtor Elizabeth Axelgard said her clients noticed something was off after an open house on Saturday, prompting them to check their security camera footage inside the home to see what had happened.

“It showed this couple walking into the garage, opening several cabinets and then the female opening the refrigerator door, taking something, putting it in her large handbag,” Axelgard said.

Luckily, it wasn’t anything too valuable but it would have been tasty.

READ: Police: Wallet Thief Attempted To Buy $2,000 Worth Of Items With Stolen Credit Cards

“Well, when I found out what it was I was really shocked. I was like seriously? You’re taking ice cream?’” Axelgard said.

Axelgard posted the photos to alert the public to her client’s claims of what happened.

“When I shared it on social media, a lot of agents reached out to me that they recognize the couple,” Axelgard said.

Realtor Joanie Cubias told CBS13 that she and her colleague had candlesticks and pain medication taken from their respective clients’ open houses in previous years in Rocklin.

“There have been two instances that I know that happened in addition to the one that happened this weekend,” Cubias said.

She said her client didn’t have cameras catching suspected thieves in the act last August. Although, Cubias said that her client’s Ring doorbell camera captured a couple walking into that open house and the pair looked familiar after seeing the recent post online.

“Just the coincidence that these two were at, were visitors at these open houses and things went missing,” Cubias said.

Axelgard said that her clients don’t plan on filing a police report at this time.