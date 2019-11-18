SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento man, Ahmad Nassar, was sentenced to four years in prison Monday for aggravated identity theft, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and access device fraud, according to U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott.
Court documents reveal that from August 2015 to June 2017, Nassar committed identity theft, unauthorized bank account takeovers, and used unauthorized credit cards, debit cards, account numbers and other financial account information.
When agents served search warrants at two Sacramento properties associated with Nassar in May of 2017, they found a loaded .22-caliber handgun under a pillow. They also seized multiple boxes containing credit cards, debit cards, mail, and id cards.
Additionally, agents found at least 55 computers, cell phones, media storage devices, and a CelleBrite, which is used by law enforcement to conduct a forensic examination of cell phones.
Court documents say Nassar used “intricate techniques” to get victims’ personal and financial information. That included online takeovers that happened after the search warrants were executed on his properties.
The U.S. Attorney’s office said Nassar’s conduct caused at least $558,276 in losses.