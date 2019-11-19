Comments
LOOMIS (CBS13) — Placer County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a student who allegedly made a threat against Del Oro High School Tuesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, Del Oro High School officials were made aware of a threat made against the school by a student. Tuesday night, authorities identified the student and arrested them.
In a message sent to families, the school said administration received calls from concerned parents about a potential threat to the school.
Because the student is a juvenile, the sheriff’s office is not releasing the student’s identity.