Filed Under:Del Oro High School, Placer County Sheriff's Office

LOOMIS (CBS13) — Placer County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a student who allegedly made a threat against Del Oro High School Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Del Oro High School officials were made aware of a threat made against the school by a student. Tuesday night, authorities identified the student and arrested them.

In a message sent to families, the school said administration received calls from concerned parents about a potential threat to the school.

Because the student is a juvenile, the sheriff’s office is not releasing the student’s identity.

 

