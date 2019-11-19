Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Delta flight headed to Salt Lake City from Sacramento made an emergency landing shortly after takeoff Tuesday evening.
A Sacramento International Airport spokesperson said the flight took off at 6:50 p.m. and had a bird strike shortly after takeoff.
The plane turned around and landed safely at SMF. The spokesperson said 65 people including the crew were on board. No injuries were reported.
It’s not clear at this time if there was any damage to the plane or if the plane will take off again Tuesday night.
These things fly directly over our senior complex! I heard this and thought it sounded all wrong. I was just praying I wasn’t going to be toast in a few seconds. It was such a huge, horrible sound and very unnatural even for this flyover hell.