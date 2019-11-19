  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Delta Airlines, emergency landing, Sacramento International Airport

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Delta flight headed to Salt Lake City from Sacramento made an emergency landing shortly after takeoff Tuesday evening.

A Sacramento International Airport spokesperson said the flight took off at 6:50 p.m. and had a bird strike shortly after takeoff.

The plane turned around and landed safely at SMF. The spokesperson said 65 people including the crew were on board. No injuries were reported.

It’s not clear at this time if there was any damage to the plane or if the plane will take off again Tuesday night.

Comments
  1. Susan Wilde says:
    November 19, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    These things fly directly over our senior complex! I heard this and thought it sounded all wrong. I was just praying I wasn’t going to be toast in a few seconds. It was such a huge, horrible sound and very unnatural even for this flyover hell.

    Reply

Leave a Reply