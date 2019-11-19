



EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) — Dash-camera video captured a CHP cruiser colliding with a pick-up truck in El Dorado Hills.

The video shows the officer’s lights were on, but now there’s a question of whether the officer used his sirens.

The impact of the Friday morning crash is jarring. Video shows it happens in seconds, the pick-up truck is hit, and flips almost 180 degrees. Debris from both cars flies everywhere.

Attorney John Campanella weighed in on the crash. He specializes in traffic-related cases.

In the moments leading up to the incident, you see the officer turn left from westbound Highway 50 to El Dorado Hills Boulevard. At the time, CHP says the patrol car was responding to a request for backup on a potentially high-risk traffic stop. At one point, the officer’s emergency lights go on, but in the video, you can barely hear a siren.

“You probably wouldn’t have heard such a little chirp,” Campanella said.

READ: 12 Arrested In Operation Targeting Human Trafficking In Fairfield

CHP says its possible both drivers didn’t see each other as they moved toward the intersection. Campanella says it’s very unlikely the truck driver would have known the officer was crossing the intersection.

“The officer could have made more noise with the siren because you could barely hear a ‘chirp.'” Campanella said.

CHP says the incident is still under investigation, but Campanella says likely, the officer would be at fault.

“From what was presented in this video, it looks like the officer is probably negligent.”

Campanella says CHP could be liable to the driver for any injuries and property damage. Fortunately, no one was hurt. CHP says it is investigating the incident, including whether the officer’s siren was on.