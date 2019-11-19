  • CBS13On Air

LODI (CBS13) – Police say a man pulled out and fired a gun during a fight after a car crash in Lodi on Monday.

The incident happened just before noon along the 800 block of S. Washington Street.

Lodi police say a fight started after a driver crashed into two parked cars in the area. At some point during the fight, officers say 26-year-old Lodi resident Johnny Diaz pulled out a gun and fired it.

No one was hit, officers say, but Diaz ran into a nearby house with the gun.

Officers were able to search the home and find the gun – along with a sawed-off shotgun and a stolen handgun.

Diaz has been arrested and is now facing charges of assault and several firearms violations.

