SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — PG&E may cut power to parts of 16 counties on Wednesday morning.
The utility says this may affect approximately 181,000 customers. Earlier this week, the utility predicted the shutoff would impact more than 264,000 customers but has since reduced the number as weather conditions in those counties have improved. Those counties no longer impacted are Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and San Mateo.
For the remaining counties, PG&E says high fire-risk conditions will begin early Wednesday and expire around mid-morning Thursday. When they issue the all-clear, PG&E crews will inspect the de-energized lines and begin restoring power. Their goal is to restore power by Thursday night.
The following counties are expected to be impacted by the shutoffs: Butte, El Dorado, Glenn, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Yolo, and Yuba.
You can check your address here.