RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – The latest on an incident in a Rancho Cordova neighborhood on Tuesday:
10:08 a.m.
Authorities are now saying the person who was taken to the hospital has died.
No further details about the person, including what possibly let up to his fatal injuries, have been released.
Detectives say they don’t believe there is a threat to the community at this time.
8:43 a.m.
A Rancho Cordova neighborhood has been taped off due to police activity Tuesday morning.
Officers say an injured man was found in the area of Starrlynn Way and Georgetown Drive.
He was taken to the hospital, but type injury he sustained and his current condition is unclear at this time.
Police say the incident is isolated to a residence. A school nearby is not on lockdown.