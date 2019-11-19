



EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The National Weather Service is forecasting snow showers overnight in parts of El Dorado County that will be without power in another PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff.

PG&E announced the PSPS event could begin as early as 6 a.m. Wednesday. Snow was forecast to fall in high elevations along Highway 50 in El Dorado County.

Bob Salvo has a summer home along the Highway 50 corridor in Echo Summit, at an elevation of 7,300 feet. He has been on snow watch.

“Oh yeah, I’ve been waiting all summer long. I’m going to try and stay up here all year,” Salvo said.

Approximately 37,000 PG&E customers in businesses and homes could be impacted by the PG&E preventative outages across El Dorado County, including Joe Johnson, who lives in Kyburz. He showed CBS13 his last PG&E bill.

“This one — no payment was due,” Johnson said.

The utility company did not charge him after his power was shut off six days in his last billing cycle. Johnson is taking Wednesday’s planned shutdown in stride.

“You have to,” Johnson said. “You have to, if you’re going to live here, you have to. You don’t have a choice, whether PG&E shuts it off, or a tree shuts it off.”

Another planned outage, this one as a forecast storm rolls through. This wintery mix combining a snow shower with a preventative power shutdown.