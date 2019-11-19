EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — PG&E will cut power to parts of 18 counties on Wednesday morning.
The utility says this may affect approximately 150,000 customers. The following counties are expected to be impacted by the shutoffs: Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba.
Ahead of the shutoffs, the following districts/schools will be closed on Wednesday, November 20:
Black Oak Mine Unified School District – all schools
Camino Union School District – all schools
El Dorado Union High School District – El Dorado, Union Mine, Virtual Academy and Independence High Schools (Oak Ridge and Ponderosa High Schools will remain open)
Gold Oak Union School District – all schools
Gold Trail Union School District – all schools
Pioneer Union School District – all schools
Placerville Union School District – all schools
Pollock Pines Elementary School District – all schools