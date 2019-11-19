Filed Under:Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Public Safety Power Shutoff, School Closures

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — PG&E will cut power to parts of 18 counties on Wednesday morning.

The utility says this may affect approximately 150,000 customers. The following counties are expected to be impacted by the shutoffs: Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba.

Ahead of the shutoffs, the following districts/schools will be closed on Wednesday, November 20:

Black Oak Mine Unified School District – all schools

Camino Union School District – all schools

El Dorado Union High School District – El Dorado, Union Mine, Virtual Academy and Independence High Schools (Oak Ridge and Ponderosa High Schools will remain open)

Gold Oak Union School District – all schools

Gold Trail Union School District – all schools

Pioneer Union School District – all schools

Placerville Union School District – all schools

Pollock Pines Elementary School District – all schools

Comments

Leave a Reply