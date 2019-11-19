  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:West Sacramento News

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities say a driver crashed into a pillar in front of the Lowe’s in West Sacramento, then ran away.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Tuesday at the home improvement store on Lake Washington Boulevard. Firefighters say the driver hit the pillar on the front of the building with the front passenger side of the vehicle, causing severe damage to the car and making it undrivable.

The store, which was closed at the time, was not structurally damaged.

Police have not located the driver.

Comments

Leave a Reply