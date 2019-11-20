



WOODLAND (CBS13) — Just days after a murder in Woodland, a local apartment complex made an offer that at least one tenant is refusing.

David Francis lives at College Manor Apartments. He was stunned when he received a letter Monday on his door from management.

“I have always felt fairly safe here,” David Francis said. “Be human, be kind. That’s not what I got from this letter.”

The note doesn’t offer safety tips, instead, it asks tenants if they want an iron security door installed and offers to split the $150 cost. Francis questions the timing and tone of the message.

“It surprised me,” he said. Especially after a string of shootings recently including a murder just a few blocks away Sunday night.

“I was just expecting more compassion for what happened for the man whose life was taken. And I don’t know if this was their intent, but it really felt like they were preying in people’s fears,” said Francis.

Other tenants don’t think managers are marketing fear because the same offer was made several years ago. Robert Simpson is a tenant who has lived there for several years.

“At that time there were issues with other residents living here as well. Since then, it’s been made a lot better,” said Simpson.

But Francis says one time was enough for him.

“Started looking for a new apartment this morning. I am not going to be giving them $75. As soon as I can find a new place I am outta here,” said Francis.

CBS13 reached out to management several times Tuesday for this story, but have not heard back.