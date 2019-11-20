COLFAX (CBS13) – Authorities say two people suspected of breaking into a Colfax home and burglarizing the place back in September have been arrested.
The incident happened back on Sept. 6. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects stole hunting gear, ammunition and other items.
However, evidence left at the scene allowed detectives to identify a suspect in the case: 45-year-old Sacramento resident Shawn Sanders, a man who had only just been released from prison back in July.
Detectives arrested Sanders as he left the Sacramento County Jail back on Oct. 4 for an unrelated parole violation.
Looking into the case further, investigators identified an alleged accomplice of Sanders. Detectives believe 45-year-old Colfax resident Christina Jackson brought Sanders to the home that was then burglarized.
A deputy later spotted Jackson on Nov. 13 in her car near the Dollar General in Colfax. She was arrested and is now facing several felony charges.
Jackson is being held on $110,000 bail. Sanders is being held without bail.