SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A felony assault suspect is in custody after reportedly leading Sacramento police officers on a foot chase, throwing a large rock at an officer, and resisting arrest, according to officials.
Sacramento Police said the incident started around 1:16 a.m. Wednesday when officers responded to a report of felony assault. The victim told police the suspect threatened to kill him with a hatchet.
Officers found the suspect, 36-year-old Alvin Williams, along a canal near Interstate 80, east of Norwood Avenue. Police say Williams attacked officers and threw a large rock that hit an officer. When they tried to detain him, police say Williams ran away, prompting a short foot pursuit.
Police say he continued to refuse officers’ commands, so officers discharged a taser at Williams. After being tased, Williams continued to resist officers.
At that point, more units responded to the scene to help, and police say Williams’ dog started biting an officer who was trying to detain Williams. Fearing for his safety, that officer discharged his firearm, killing the dog.
Williams was not injured and was taken into custody. He was booked on multiple felonies including assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.
The officer who was bitten by the dog was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released. Police say the officer who was hit by the rock sustained swelling and bruising from the incident.
Police are continuing to investigate this incident.