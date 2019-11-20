RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A Rancho Cordova home is now at the center of two investigations: one with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and a second with code enforcement.
Officials discovered a person living in a makeshift tent in the backyard of the home on Starrlyn Way while detectives were investigating a homicide Tuesday morning. It’s where a man was found shot at the home and later died at the hospital.
It’s not known if the man was the one living in the back yard but according to the sheriff’s office, no one should be living there.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sergeant Tess Deterding said the structure is not legal. Code enforcement will now begin its own investigation.
“Code enforcement will be able to come in and do their part of that, being investigating structures that are back there, any potential code violations, who may be responsible,” Sgt. Deterding said.
Meantime, neighbors are in shock over both incidents.
“Few people I talk to, not on this street, but in the neighborhood, they was aware that tents was in the backyard in that house,” Herbert Powell a neighbor said. “Nobody (is going to) get in my backyard unless I invite them okay? So you know I’m very much concerned about this neighborhood I live in,” Powell said.