COLUSA COUNTY (CBS13) — The Colusa County Sheriff’s office found the body of 18-year-old Jose Canchola in a canal Wednesday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office said they received a call of a body in a ditch south of Myers Road on Lonestar Road. Rescue crews responded to the area and extricated the body from the canal.
According to the sheriff’s office, Canchola was last seen leaving a residence in Williams in the early hours of Oct. 27.
Deputies have been investigating the case since he was reported missing.
The sheriff’s office did not say if this as a suspicious death.
A GoFundMe was started in Canchola's memory to support his family.