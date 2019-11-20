Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings have unveiled their new alternate Nike City Edition jerseys with a bold new color.
On Wednesday, the Kings released pictures of the new jersey.
Kings unveil the new Nike City Edition uniforms. What y’all think?? pic.twitter.com/YfLACUEauN
— Marshall Harris (@mharrisonair) November 20, 2019
For the first time in the team’s history, red is featured as a primary color. Only an accent of baby blue is on the jersey, which will be worn for seven home games for the 2019-20 season.
“Sactown” lettering is still featured across the chest.
The first game the Kings plan on wearing the new alternate jersey is their Nov. 30 match against the Denver Nuggets.