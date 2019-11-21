ANGELS CAMP (CBS13) — With the holiday shopping season upon us, many packages will be arriving on doorsteps in the coming weeks.
In light of this, the Angels Camp Police Department issued a warning about porch pirates to residents on Thursday. Police said on Nov. 13, a homeowner caught a thief taking a package off her porch in the 1000 block of Mark Twain Road. An officer recognized the suspect in the video and has referred the case to the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office for review of charges of theft.
The police department also offered some tips to prevent package thieves from stealing your purchases:
• Install security cameras and a video doorbell. The mere presence of security cameras on and around your residence will discourage Porch Pirates from stealing your packages. Cameras will capture images of the Porch Pirates and may be helpful in aiding in the identification and possible prosecution of the thieves.
• Post warning signs. Posting signs in visible locations that state your property is under 24/7 video surveillance can also be a deterrent.
• Consider sending packages to a secure location. Consider sending packages to a secure location such as a trusted neighbor or friend that will be home during the day to sign for the package, or to your local Post Office.
• Install motion-activated lights. Although package theft can occur at any time of the day or night, Porch Pirates who work in the dark want to stay concealed and may be scared away by a light that turns on.
• Let a trusted neighbor know that you have packages being delivered and ask them to keep an eye out for the package and move it indoors once it arrives.