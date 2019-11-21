



ANGELS CAMP (CBS13) — With the holiday shopping season upon us, many packages will be arriving on doorsteps in the coming weeks.

In light of this, the Angels Camp Police Department issued a warning about porch pirates to residents on Thursday. Police said on Nov. 13, a homeowner caught a thief taking a package off her porch in the 1000 block of Mark Twain Road. An officer recognized the suspect in the video and has referred the case to the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office for review of charges of theft.

The police department also offered some tips to prevent package thieves from stealing your purchases: