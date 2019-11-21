  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Sacramento Police Department, shooting, West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are searching for suspects after a reported shooting and pursuit that ended in downtown Sacramento.

The incident began Thursday evening at a motel in West Sacramento. Police say a shooting occurred in a motel room on West Capitol Avenue. An adult male was reportedly struck once and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A vehicle matching the description associated with the shooting suspect was later picked up by Sacramento police. Officers chased the car until it crashed on Highway 50 near 34th Street.

Police say an unknown number of suspects ran away from the scene.

