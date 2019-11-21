Comments
VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Officers say they have two people detained after a suspected robbery in Vacaville on Thursday.
The scene is at the corner of Merchant and Mason streets.
Vacaville police say they’re investigating a suspected robbery, but no other information about what led up to the two people being detained has been released.
It’s also unclear where the incident exactly took place. Officers can be seen in front of the US Bank branch in the area, but police have not said that’s where the robbery happened.
People in the area were asked to shelter-in-place through the incident and roadways were closed, but all roads are now back open.