STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officers are cracking down on shoplifting ahead of the holiday shopping season.
On Thursday, Stockton police teamed up with security at Weberstown Mall for a special enforcement operation. With the help of security and loss prevention staff, four suspected shoplifters were arrested.
Two of the suspects were already on probation for shoplifting crimes. Police have identified all the suspects as 29-year-old Altair Woodcock, 31-year-old Vanessa Flores, 54-year-old Ivan Lee and 54-year-old Kevin Synegal.
In total, authorities were able to recover about $4,000 worth of merchandise from seven different stores.