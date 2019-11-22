MODESTO (CBS13) — Police in Clinton, Utah have lifted the Amber Alert for infant Audrey Westfall and mother Taylor Webb.
Clinton police said new information in the case prompted them to lift the alert at 5:25 p.m. Police also said investigators presented the case to the Davis County Attorney’s Office, which has declined to file charges in this case.
Webb reportedly left her mother’s home in Clinton with her baby, Audrey, Wednesday afternoon. Authorities believed Webb was headed to Modesto.
Thursday evening, Webb’s attorney, Joe Weinberger, called CBS13 about the case. Weinberger said he knows where mother and baby are and that they were “safe and sound in a really careful, caring, wonderful home.”
Weinberger also provided CBS13 with declaration documents in which Webb says, “I was able to escape from my mother’s home on November 20th, and I am now safe and sound, as is my child, in California.”
Clinton police did not say if authorities have made contact with Webb. They did say that the guardianship order, which put Audrey her grandmother’s custody, is still in place in California, so aditional proceedings are continuing and Audrey will remain listed “NCIC.”
The Stanislaus County District Attorney has tentatively declined to file charges.