EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — An El Dorado County teen was sentenced last week for the first-degree murder of his stepfather.
On April 28, 2017, then 16-year-old Reid Butler shot his stepfather in the back of the head, killing him. Butler had been sent home from school that day and his stepfather made him do yardwork as punishment. While he was working, Butler climbed through the window of his parents’ bedroom and got a handgun. He then walked up behind his stepfather and shot him.
READ MORE: El Dorado County Teen Arrested For Stepfather’s Murder
The District Attorney’s office said Butler then took his stepfather’s truck and drove off to hang out with his friends.
Butler was tried as a juvenile, despite the DA’s effort to have him tried as an adult, where he would face adult incarceration of 50 years to life for murder. In May of this year, Butler admitted to the first-degree murder with the special circumstance of using a firearm.
The Judge presiding over Butler’s case decided to commit him to the Department of Juvenile Justice until he is 25.