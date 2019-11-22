



ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A man died after falling out of the back of a taco truck just after 10 a.m. Friday near Pleasant Grove Boulevard and Daystar Drive.

Police say a faulty back-door is to blame for this tragic accident. They believe the truck was in the area serving up lunch to the construction crews working on the projects.

Those crews say they get to know the families behind the food trucks. Fabian Garcia has been working at a construction site off of Pleasant Grove for a week. On Friday morning, he saw a food truck and Roseville Police near his site.

“It was kind of a shock to hear that,” he said.

It wasn’t until hours into his shift that he heard the news that a man working inside a taco truck took a tragic fall and died.

“They’re always coming around,” he said.

The truck was turning onto Pleasant Grove Boulevard. Police say one employee was driving and another man was standing and working in the back while the car was in motion. That man fell out of the back door and hit his head on the ground.

Police say something was wrong with the door.

“The key factor in this incident, is this rear door that was not properly secured,” said Rob Baquera with Roseville Police.

Garcia says the trucks that frequent the area are often operated by small, family-owned businesses. They serve Garcia and his crew a hot meal on long days.

“We see them every day,” said Garcia.

He says the trucks have become like family during these construction projects.

“They’re actually part of this business, they’re part of this community,” said Garcia.

Garcia says he just saw this taco truck in the area yesterday, and could never anticipate this right before the holidays.

“I’ll give them my prayers,” he said.

Police have not yet confirmed the name of the taco truck or the name of the man who fell and died.