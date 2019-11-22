



FOLSOM (CBS13) — Call it dinner and a movie with a bad ending for Donavan Moore.

“I was thinking oh you big dummy, way to go nice move,” said Moore with a chuckle.

Moore says he hit a car in a parking garage at the Palladio in Folsom. Now, he wants to find the owner to pay for the damage.

“Kind of turned the wheel a little too soon and heard the crunch. The mirror had busted off and parts of it were kind of sitting on the ground,” he said.

Moore says he sat around hoping to own up to the mistake he made with the car’s owner but after a while, no one showed up. So, he left his business card on the car’s windshield.

“Figured the card would probably do and I’d get a call first thing in the morning by somebody who was happy that I left a card and upset that I wrecked their night,” Moore said.

But Moore says no one called. So now he’s taking to social media hoping to find the owner.

He wants to do the right thing and pay for what he’s done.

“I just hope to be able to fix the mess I made,” he said. “I don’t know if it scratched the door or impressed the door it might have but we’ll take care of that too, you break something you fix it.”