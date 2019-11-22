SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police bodycam footage has been released of the struggle between officers and a suspect who allegedly threw a large rock at them.
The incident happened early Wednesday morning along a canal near Interstate 80 and Norwood Avenue.
Sacramento police responded to the scene to investigate a report of a man who had allegedly threatened to kill someone with a hatchet. Officers say the suspect threw a large rock at them when they confronted him.
WATCH: Officers Struggle With Suspect Who Threw Rock (Warning: Some offensive language)
A struggle ensued after the man tried to run away. A stun gun was then used on the suspect, but officers say he continued to struggle. During that struggle, police say the suspect’s dog started biting an officer – forcing the officer to shoot and kill the dog.
The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Alvin Williams, was eventually arrested and is now facing several felony charges.
Two officers were hurt in the incident: the officer who was bitten by the dog and the officer who had a rock thrown at him.
On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department released body camera footage from one officer’s viewpoint of the incident. The video only shows the incident up to the point where officers used a stun gun on Williams.