STOCKTON (CBS13) — CHP Stockton is investigating a crash involving a van carrying multiple people that reportedly flipped into a ditch on Friday afternoon.
According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 4 p.m. on Eight Mile Road near King Island and Paradise Point. The van reportedly crashed down a ditch into the water.
The sheriff’s office did not have any information about the condition of the people in the van.
Authorities remained on the scene as of 7:20 p.m., conducting one-way traffic control. It’s not known when the scene will be cleared.
CBS13 has called CHP Stockton for more information about the incident and will update the story as new information comes in.
This is a developing story. Checkback for details.