STOCKTON (CBS13) — CHP Stockton is investigating a crash involving a van carrying 10 people that reportedly flipped into a slough on Friday afternoon.

Two juveniles died in the crash, and several others were treated for injuries, according to CHP.

Stockton CHP said the crash happened at 3:45 p.m. on westbound Eight Mile Road near King Island Road. The driver, a 17-year-old girl who did not have a license, reportedly lost control of the 2006 Toyota Sienna and veered left off the roadway.

CHP says van overturned and landed on its roof, submerged in the water at White Slough.

Officers say some of the passengers, who ranged in age from 13-17, were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Two of the juveniles were pronounced deceased.

CHP said several of the passengers were taken to an area hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

CBS13 spoke to several parents of students at Bear Creek High School who said the teenagers involved were also students there.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash and reopened around 7:30 p.m.

The victim’s identities have not yet been released.

CHP said it does not appear alcohol was not a factor in the crash.