SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several people were pepper-sprayed after a fight broke out at a Sacramento High basketball game Saturday night, the Sacramento Police Department said.
The incident started just before 8 p.m. and happened on the school campus inside of the gym. The game was scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Police said no injuries were reported and no shots were fired.
Sacramento Fire units responded to the scene and said multiple people were exposed to the pepper spray deployed by security at the game, although it is unclear exactly how many people were affected.
It is unknown what started the reported fight.
Sacramento PD said the scene has since been cleared.
A statement released by Kari Wehrly, Chief of Schools for St. HOPE, said, “Two individuals who are not Sac High students got into a fight in the lobby. Sac High had proactively hired a security firm to be onsite for the evening’s games to ensure a safe experience for all in attendance due to the rivalry between schools. The security staff responded immediately and had to use pepper spray to diffuse the situation. Due to the disturbance people left the gym quickly, and in doing so additional people were exposed to pepper spray. Sac High Administration had already called police due to rumors about a potential altercation being planned for after the game.”