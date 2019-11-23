  • CBS13On Air

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Two children who died after a minivan crashed into a canal Friday have been identified, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sariah Sayasit, 12, died in a crash in Stockton on November 22. (credit: Sayasit family)

Richard Wilson, 14, and Sariah Sayasit, 12 (pictured), died after a van carrying 10 people crashed at around 3:45 p.m. and flipped into a slough near Eight Mile and King Island roads.

MORE: 2 Teens Dead, Several Injured After Minivan Crashed Into Canal

California Highway Patrol officers say the driver, a 17-year-old girl without a license, lost control of the van, which overturned and landed on its roof, submerged in the water at White Slough.

CHP said it does not appear alcohol was a factor.

