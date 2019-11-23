



— Family, friends and classmates are remembering two kids who died after a minivan crashed and became submerged in water in San Joaquin County on Friday.

Richard Wilson, 14, and Sariah Sayasit, 12, died after a van carrying 10 people crashed at around and flipped into a slough near Eight Mile and King Island roads. Sayasit was a student at Delta Sierra Middle School. Wilson attended Bear Creek Middle School.

“Sariah, I’m going to miss you girl,” Kim Perry, the mother of Sayasit’s best friend, said. “From the bottom of my heart, I love you. Thanks for being Alexis’s best friend.”

An emotional memorial was held Saturday night where the crash happened on Eight Mile Road in Stockton.

READ: Two Kids Who Died After Minivan Crashed Into Canal Identified

California Highway Patrol said the driver, a 17-year-old girl without a license, lost control of the van, which overturned and landed on its roof, submerged in the water at White Slough. CHP said none of the passengers in the van were wearing seatbelts.

“I can’t believe my granddaughter is gone,” Kristina Sayasit, grandmother, said. “I just saw her moments before this happened.”

The grandmother said she is now devastated that the kid she considered her best friend will never be coming home.

ALSO: Community Holds Another Rally To Remember Bear That Was Trapped, Killed In Lake Tahoe

“What was it? 10 kids in that van and it flipped killing two, including my granddaughter,” the grieving grandmother said. “Just when we came home yesterday day I made soup but she said she was going out and I was going to see her tomorrow.”

The survivors of the crash are now recovering with minor injuries. And for the parents who lost their children, they now have to plan funerals this upcoming holiday week.