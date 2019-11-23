



— A motorcyclist is behind bars after he led Sonora police on a high-speed chase throughout town on Thursday, the Sonora Police Department said.

Devon Hensley, 19, of Columbia, rode off when a police sergeant tried to stop him for reckless driving just after 10 p.m. on Sanguinetti Road. Police followed Hensley into the Crossroads Shopping Center and attempted another traffic stop.

Hensley led the officer through Sonora into the 49er RV Ranch on Italian Bar Road in Columbia, Sonora PD said. The suspect briefly lost law enforcement as he rode toward downtown Columbia.

A Tuolumne County deputy spotted the motorcyclist on Yankee Hill Road and the pursuit continued.

Sonora PD said Hensley then lost law enforcement again.

At 10:32 p.m., the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call regarding what was believed to be an ATV pulling onto the caller’s property. Hensley was located on top of a nearby vacant house.

Sonora PD said an approximately 30-minute negotiation happened before they were able to get Hensley down an arrest him.

Police said Hensley admitted to being the driver in an ongoing hit-and-run investigation of a motorcycle collision on Nov.19 that injured one woman.