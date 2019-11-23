SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A woman was arrested Friday after attempting to smuggle drugs into the San Joaquin County Jail using a bag of chips, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.
The woman, identified as Myra Howard, was captured on surveillance video throwing a bag of Lay’s BBQ chips in the trash, which deputies found contained several illegal drugs.
The sheriff’s office said the chip bag contained a Ziploc bag which held 8 grams of methamphetamine, 3.2 grams of marijuana, 5 grams of tobacco, 21.6 grams of a green leafy substance soaked in another unknown substance, and 5 unknown pills.
Investigators found that the drugs were intended for inmate Daryus Howard. The relationship between the two is unknown at this time.
Howard was arrested and faces a felony charge of bringing a controlled substance into the prison and the inmate Howard faces an additional charge of conspiracy to commit a crime.