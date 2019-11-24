STOCKTON (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating a Stockton bar shooting that killed one person and injured another, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office received reports just after 5:30 a.m. on Sunday of a shooting at La Oficina Bar on E. Mariposa Road.

Deputies found two gunshot victims at the scene — one man and one woman.

It is unknown where the woman was shot, but deputies said she died from her injuries at the hospital. The man suffered a gunshot in the elbow.

Deputies said the shooting was a drive-by as the victims were inside of the bar when bullets came from the outside.

The sheriff’s office said there is no suspect information at this time. They said the bar is known to deputies as having a violent past.

The identities of the man and woman are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we learn new information throughout the night.